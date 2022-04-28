OnePlus hopes new OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite will solidify mid-range smartphone market in India

OnePlus showed off three new devices during a virtual event on Thursday, as it aims to establish the ‘Nord’ brand as an integral part of its lineup. Its newest products–the OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE2 Lite and Nord Buds– will bring the OnePlus-branded experience to more consumers.

The OnePlus 10R 5G, which is the most priciest among the new devices, has a 6.7-inch 120Hz display and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX processor. It has a triple-camera system on the back and up to 150W of charging support for the top-end model. It’s targeted at users focused on multitasking and productivity. The device starts at Rs 38,999.

Meanwhile, the Nord CE2 Lite is a mid-range smartphone with a 6.59-inch 120Hz display and a Snapdragon 695 processor. It includes a triple camera system on the back, headlined by a 64MP wide-angle lens. For battery, the phone offers a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVooc fast charging. The phone starts at Rs 19,999. Both Nord 10R 5G and Nord CE2 Lite run OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is pictured here. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

OnePlus also introduced the Nord buds, a new truly wireless earbuds that only cost Rs 2,799 but have features like 12.4mm drivers and IP55 for water and dust resistance. However, they lack active-noise canceling (ANC) technology.

The OnePlus Nord Buds are pictured here. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

Although OnePlus has cultivated an image of a premium smartphone player for years, its mid-range Nord-series are increasingly becoming important to the brand in growing markets like India. The launch of a device like the Nord CE2 Lite is an apparent effort to broaden its customer base. The lower price point could allow OnePlus to attract more customers in India and better compete with Android-based manufacturers like Xiaomi and Samsung, which already offer multiple options in the mid-range segment.

Ever since OnePlus has been further integrated with Oppo, the brand is making consistent efforts to add more affordable options. Whether it is the Nord 10R or Nord CE 2 Lite, both phones primarily serve as a showcase for OnePlus’ excellent hardware capabilities and smart marketing skills. OnePlus has a phandom like figure in the smartphone market, and these phones will only help expand the market for mid-range smartphones in a market as diverse as India.