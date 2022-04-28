scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 28, 2022
OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite launch LIVE updates: Event to begin at 7pm

Check out LIVE updates from today's OnePlus launch event where we will see the new OnePlus 10R 5G, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and the OnePlus Nord earbuds.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: April 28, 2022 12:42:05 pm
OnePlus, OnnePlus launch event,Here are LIVE updates from the OnePlus More Power to You launch event. (Image Source: OnePlus)

OnePlus is launching three new products in India during its “More Power to You” launch event. These include two smartphones and a pair of affordable TWS earbuds. The phones are the OnePlus 10R 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, while the earbuds are the OnePlus Nord Buds.

The event kicks off at 7pm IST today and you can check it out live when it begins with the embedded link below.

OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite: What we know so far

The OnePlus 10R will also be the first number-series phone to come with a MediaTek Dimensity processor. This will be the Dimensity 8100 Max chipset. While all of the specifications are not yet known about the phone officially, still images by the brand reveal a completely new look on the back panel of the phone and a unique-looking camera module.

Other confirmed features include a 120 Hz display with Adaptive Frame Rate, a HyperBoost gaming engine and 150W SuperVOOC fast charging. A triple camera setup can also be seen on the back.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, as the name suggests is expected to be an affordable version of the OnePlus Nord CE 2. Expected specifications include a 5000mAh battery, 64MP main camera and SuperVOOC fast charging. While not yet confirmed, leaks have suggested that the phone may feature a Snapdragon 695 chip.

Live Blog

OnePlus is set to launch three new products during its 'More Power to You' launch event that kicks off at 7PM IST today. This includes two new smartphones and a pair of affordable truly wireless earbuds under the Nord branding. Check out LIVE updates from the launch event below.

12:42 (IST)28 Apr 2022
OnePlus 10R 5G could be rebranded OnePlus Ace

The OnePlus 10R that is set to launch today is expected to be a rebranded OnePlus Ace, which is the company's latest launch in China. Specifications of the two phones sseem to be similar and so does the design.

Check out our full coverage of the OnePlus Ace launch to know what to expect from the OnePlus 10R 5G.

The devices set to launch today include the OnePlus 10R, the company's first number-series phone powered by a MediaTek processor, the Nord CE 2 Lite, expected to be the brand's most affordable phone in recent years, and the Nord Buds, a pair of affordable TWS earbuds.

