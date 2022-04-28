OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite launch LIVE updates: Event to begin at 7pm

Here are LIVE updates from the OnePlus More Power to You launch event. (Image Source: OnePlus)

OnePlus is launching three new products in India during its “More Power to You” launch event. These include two smartphones and a pair of affordable TWS earbuds. The phones are the OnePlus 10R 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, while the earbuds are the OnePlus Nord Buds.

The event kicks off at 7pm IST today and you can check it out live when it begins with the embedded link below.

OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite: What we know so far

The OnePlus 10R will also be the first number-series phone to come with a MediaTek Dimensity processor. This will be the Dimensity 8100 Max chipset. While all of the specifications are not yet known about the phone officially, still images by the brand reveal a completely new look on the back panel of the phone and a unique-looking camera module.

Other confirmed features include a 120 Hz display with Adaptive Frame Rate, a HyperBoost gaming engine and 150W SuperVOOC fast charging. A triple camera setup can also be seen on the back.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, as the name suggests is expected to be an affordable version of the OnePlus Nord CE 2. Expected specifications include a 5000mAh battery, 64MP main camera and SuperVOOC fast charging. While not yet confirmed, leaks have suggested that the phone may feature a Snapdragon 695 chip.