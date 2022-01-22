scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 22, 2022
OnePlus 10R leaks hint at Dimensity 9000 chip, Q2 2022 launch

OnePlus could follow up the 9RT with a Dimensity 9000-powered OnePlus 10R later this year. Read all about it below.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
January 22, 2022 11:37:08 am
oneplus, oneplus 10R, OnePlus 10R leaks, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9R black,The OnePlus 10R could be a direct successor to the OnePlus 9R that was launched last year. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Chetan Nayak)

The recently launched OnePlus 10 Pro is yet to officially arrive in India and the more affordable OnePlus 9RT also launched last week. However, that hasn’t stopped leaks for the brand’s next flagship-series phone from surfacing online.

Fresh leaks for an affordable 10-series phone, reportedly named the OnePlus 10R have now been spotted. The leaks, coming from Android Central, suggest this phone will come with a Dimensity 9000 chipset.

While this wouldn’t be the first OnePlus phone to launch with a MediaTek chip, the device would be the first time a phone from the brand’s flagship line features one. OnePlus’ flagship number series phones have so far stuck to Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets, while only the Nord 2 5G had the Dimensity 1200.

Earlier reports had also suggested that the Dimensity 9000 would make it to the vanilla OnePlus 10, while the 10 Pro would feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. While the latter has been launched with the new Snapdragon chip, the OnePlus 10 remains to be officially launched yet.

Now, with reports suggesting the Dimensity 9000 could be spotted on a separate device called the OnePlus 10R, it is unlikely that the OnePlus 10 would also feature the same chip.

When could the OnePlus 10R launch?

The leak further suggests that the OnePlus 10R could hit markets towards the end of Q2 2022. As per the report, the phone could have launched earlier, but will likely see a delayed launch as the brand just launched the OnePlus 9RT in India. The 9RT was reportedly initially slated for an October launch in India, but OxygenOS 12 bugs caused the phone to launch on January 14.

The OnePlus 10R is also expected to be a region-specific launch and may not be available in all regions, just like the OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus 9RT. However, the device could arrive in India later this year.

