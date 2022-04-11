OnePlus 10R could actually be called OnePlus Ace

The OnePlus 10R is expected to be one of the ccomany’s upcoming value flagship phones in 2022. The phone could succeed the OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9RT as an affordable flagship-class device while prices for the more expensive OnePlus 10 Pro continue to go higher. However, a new report suggests that the OnePlus 10R will actually be called the OnePlus Ace instead.

The report comes from trusted Weibo leakster Digital Chat Station, who has revealed that the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-powered OnePlus phone (which was initially believed to be the OnePlus 10R) will actually be named the OnePlus Ace during launch.

This will mark the beginning of a fresh new series for the brand which currently has only two major phone series with a few sub-series. These are the number-series phones which are powerful flagship devices and the Nord-series which are more affordable, value-for-money devices.

The report also adds that the OnePlus Ace will also add a textured back cover on the phone and focus on elements like fast charging and gaming, which makes sense given that performance and gaming were the signature aspects for the R-series.

If the name Ace rings a bell it is because another major smartphone maker launched phones with the Ace name in them. That brand is no other than Oppo, and the phones were the Reno Ace and Reno Ace 2 which launched in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

The OnePlus Ace, or OnePlus 10R, whatever it ends up being called, is expected to ssport the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset along with an FHD+ AMOLED screen and a 50MP primary camera with OIS and a 4,500mAh battery that supports 150W charging.

Note that none of this has been confirmed yet by OnePlus officially. We should, however, have more details on the device in the months to come.