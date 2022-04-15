‘OnePlus 10R 5G to target younger, more evolved customers’

The OnePlus 10R 5G, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max processor, will be aimed at a “younger, more evolved customer” who wants flagship specs, but with a price that fits their pocket, according to OnePlus India CEO Navnit Nakra. The new phone will be officially launched on April 28.

The OnePlus 10R 5G is the second OnePlus phone that is sporting an R iteration and the first flagship from the brand to be powered by a Mediatek processor.

But the phone’s USP will be the first 150W SUPERVOOC charging which will be able to juice up a phone to 100% in just 17 minutes — the base variant will however come with the 80W SUPERVOOC charger. OnePlus is also launching the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G this month.

Nakra told indianexpress.com that the OnePlus 10R, coming soon after the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro, is aimed at a very different audience from the former. The OnePlus 10 Pro, he said, was for a cohort of buyers looking for a power pack and want a high-end camera, high-end specs as well as the pride of ownership.

The OnePlus 10 R, in contrast, is primarily aimed at those who need good specs, but at a good ROI, he added. “It also targets the gamers who want to push the device to its limits but with great battery life and cooling. Then it targets the multitasker,” he said, adding how the partnership with MediaTek lets OnePlus achieve all of the above with the new phone.

Anku Jain, Managing Director of MediaTek in India, said the Dimensity 8100 Max gives the OnePlus 10R a hyper engine for gaming, AI capabilities and a “phenomenal camera”. “One feature here is Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture, or DORA, which helps OnePlus collaborate closely with us and fine tune certain features which they know user wants. They can customise the chipset functionality based on that create features,” Jain explained.

Like other phones from OnePlus in the past two years, the OnePlus 10R will also be a 5G phone. Nakra reminded that as per Counterpoint, in 2021, OnePlus was the single largest 5G smartphone player in India with a 18% market share. “This is also the year that we shipped out like 5 million devices, each and every one of them 5G.”