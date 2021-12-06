OnePlus 10 will run Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, confirms CEO Pete Lau

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset was announced by Qualcomm last week, and with it, smartphone companies have started confirming which flagship of theirs will be powered by the chipset. The latest to confirm the news is OnePlus’ Pete Lau who posted on Weibo to start that the next-gen of OnePlus phones will “be the first to be equipped with a new generation of Snapdragon 8.”

Lau’s announcement does not refer to the OnePlus 10 or OnePlus 10 Pro as such, though it is seen as a given. Typically, OnePlus flagships are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series premium processor and this will continue in 2022 as well, so the announcement is not surprising. But OnePlus also introduced an R variant with the 9 series, and it will interesting to see which processor the brand uses for it. The OnePlus 10 has already been the subject of several leaks which is common given these phones.

Lau had previously confirmed that 2022 OnePlus flagship will be the first smartphone to feature the integrated operating system made by fusing the Oxygen OS with Oppo’s Color OS.

“With this approach, we are working on the creation of an integrated operating system combining the very best strings of OxygenOS as well as ColorOS” he had told indianexpress.com in September.

Previously, high-resolution image renders of the OnePlus 10 Pro were shared by tipster @Onleaks which showed a triple camera setup at the back in a square-shaped camera module. The renders showed that the device will retain the alert slider, though the phone appears to have a textured finish at the back. The OnePlus 10 Pro could sport a 6.7-inch display with a 5000 mAh battery on board.

The phone could make an appearance by January or February itself, according to some leaks. Given the OnePlus phones typically launch in March/April, this would mean that the company is moving up the launch date for 2022. Keep in mind that this time, there has been no T series from OnePlus. The OnePlus 9R got a T variant, which is yet to launch in India.

One big change with the OnePlus 9 series was the introduction of a partnership with camera maker Hasselblad. As we had noted in our review, the OnePlus 9 series had a camera performance that was much better and more natural compared to its predecessors. It remains to be seen if OnePlus will continue with this for the next series as well.