Tuesday, December 28, 2021
OnePlus 10 series could launch on January 4, suggest new listings

OnePlus 10 series: OnePlus could launch the new flagship smartphones on January 4, suggests a new report. Read more below.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
December 28, 2021 11:36:33 am
OnePlus 10 pro, oneplus 10 launch,Here's all we know so far about the OnePlus 10 series.

The OnePlus 10 series is expected to launch in January 2022, and while we have not had an exact date for a launch so far, a new report suggests that we could see OnePlus unveil the new 10-series flagship phones on January 4, 2022.

AS per a report by Nashville Chatter, OnePlus has started taking pre-order reservations for the upcoming flagship phones in China, where the new phones are expected to launch first. Listings of the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro are reportedly now seen on websites like Oppo Mall and JD.com. These pre-order listings all start on January 4.

Also Read |OnePlus 10 Pro: Everything we know so far about the 2022 flagship

OnePlus still hasn’t officially revealed an exact launch date. However, this is pretty much confirmation of the same as phones often go up for pre-order from the day of their launch, which in this case could be January 4. Hence, it is very likely that OnePlus will launch both its new expected phones on the same day.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

OnePlus 10 Pro: What we know so far

The top-end variant of the two expected phones, the OnePlus 10 Pro, is one of the most anticipated phones right now. It is expected to feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 as well as other flagship grade specifications including a new camera setup on the back as well as a new design where the camera island extends into the sides of the device.

The phone is also expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO display that supports 120Hz refresh rate along with a QHD+ resolution as is common with the brand’s ‘Pro’-branded smartphones. A new 32MP front camera is also expected.

The phone is set to launch with Android 12, but not with OxygenOS. Instead, we will be seeing the first instance of the new Unified OS that CEO Pete Lau spoke of earlier this year. The new software is expected to be a blend of ColorOS and OxygenOS.

