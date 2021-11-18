OnePlus 10 series could launch in early 2022, suggests new leak

The OnePlus 10 series phones are being heavily leaked on the web currently. We recently saw renders of the phone, and now a new leak suggests the launch timeline of the flagship phone series.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, tipster Yogesh Brar has stated that the OnePlus 10 series has entered private testing in Europe and China, and could debut by late January or early next month in February.

OnePlus usually reserves the launch of its new number-series phones for the summer around March or April. However, since we saw no T-series phone halfway through the year in 2021, it seems the brand is launching its next devices early, possibly also to compete with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which is also expected to launch in February this year.

OnePlus 10 series: What we know so far

The OnePlus 10 series is expected to come with two phones – the vanilla OnePlus 10 and a OnePlus 10 Pro. The phones will be the brand’s first devices to feature the new unified operating system (OS) that will bring OnePlus’s OxygenOS and Oppo’s ColorOS together in 2022, as the brand earlier confirmed.

The phones are also expected to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chip. There is also reportedly a new design, now with a square-shaped camera island on the back that will extend all the way into the left edge of the phone’s back.

Other expected specifications include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast charging support. The OnePlus 10 Pro could also include a periscope lens with support 5x optical zoom.