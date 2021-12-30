OnePlus 10 series: All we know about the 2022 flagship ahead of launch

The OnePlus 10 series reportedly comprises two phones, the regular OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro, both of which are much-anticipated phones as we head into 2022. The flagship devices are not only the tenth iteration of the very first OnePlus One but also a landmark in the brand’s product strategy, as these will be the first OnePlus devices made in close collaboration with Oppo. Ahead of the launch of the new OnePlus 10 series, which is expected to take place in early January, here’s everything we know so far about the OnePlus 10 series.

OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Pro: Expected specifications

The OnePlus 10 series is expected to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset on both the OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro. The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate support and an LTPO 2.0 panel along with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone is also expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W wired + 50W wireless fast charging support, along with a new rear camera setup that could include a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP tertiary camera. A 32MP front camera is expected for selfies and video calls.

Not a lot is known about the vanilla OnePlus 10 yet, but expect it to come with a slightly smaller body and a similar camera setup on the back.The phone was reportedly spotted on the MIIT certification page recently, implying a nearby launch.

Both phones are also expected to launch with the new UnifiedOS software that Pete Lau announced earlier this year, which again, is expected to be a blend of OxygenOS and Oppo’s ColorOS.

The phones also feature a new design on the back which has been spotted in leaks. The new camera island now appears to extend into the top and side panels while the back features a matte finish.

The OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro are confirmed to launch in China although an exact launch date is not yet available. However, listings on retailer websites like JD.com suggest the phones could launch on January 4, 2022. A launch in other regions including India is expected to follow soon after.