OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro: What has changed?

OnePlus made its new flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro official in China yesterday. The phone is expected to hit global markets soon. The 10 Pro now features a newer chipset and improved specifications, but what exactly has improved over the OnePlus 9 Pro, the company’s last flagship device? If you’re saving up to upgrade from a OnePlus 9 Pro to a OnePlus 10 Pro, here’s a head-to-head between the two phones to help you understand what has changed this year.

Design and Display

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a new design on the back, complete with a uniquely-designed camera island that extends into the left panel. There are also fewer cameras now with the OnePlus 10 Pro finally dropping the 2MP monochrome sensor on the back. The back still has a matte finish, though, just like the 9 Pro and the camera layout is the only significant difference you will immediately spot.

The only upgrade on the display is the LTPO 2.0 panel, which will offer improved switching between lower and higher refresh rates compared to the OnePlus 9 Pro, which btw still has an LTPO 1.0 panel. Both phones have screens that are 6.7-inches diagonally and feature AMOLED panels with HDR10+, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The displays come with 1300 nits of peak brightness along with support for a billion colours.

Internal specifications and Battery life

The biggest differentiator between the two phones is the new chipset powering the OnePlus 10 Pro. The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is the successor to the 2021 Snapdragon 888 that powers the OnePlus 9 Pro. The newer chipset uses smaller 4nm transistors instead of 5nm and also has a 6 per cent higher clock speed at (3 GHz vs 2.84 GHz) compared to the Snapdragon 888.

The newer GPU in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730 vs Adreno 660) will also offer better performance in resource-heavy games like Asphalt 9, PUBG: New State, and Genshin Impact.

Both phones come with UFS 3.1 storage and you have the same storage variants at 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB. Other features like an under-display fingerprint scanner and connectivity aspects are also the same.

Battery life should be much better on the OnePlus 10 Pro thanks to its 5,000mAh battery that’s bigger than the 4,500mAh battery on the OnePlus 9 Pro. The newer phone also has faster charging with 80W wired charging speeds. However, both phones have support for 50W wireless and reverse wireless charging.

Camera

Here’s a quick look at the camera specifications of both the phones

OnePlus 9 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro Primary sensor 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, 1.12µm, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, 1.12µm, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS Secondary sensor 8 MP, f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom 8 MP, f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom Tertiary sensor 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm (ultrawide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, AF 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 150˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, AF Quaternary sensor 2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome) NIL Front camera sensor 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0µm 32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm

Both phones also get Hasselblad colour calibration on the cameras, along with some exclusive software features that you wouldn’t find on other OnePlus phones.

Software

Perhaps the next biggest change will be in the software aspect. While both phones launched with ColorOS in China, and will stay on ColorOS for now, things are a little different for the global variants, where OnePlus devices are soon set to go through a software shift.

The OnePlus 9 Pro launched with OxygenOS 11 globally, while the OnePlus 10 Pro is yet to launch. The phone was expected to come with the new integrated OS with Oppo that CEO Pete Lau promised with the brand’s 2022 flagship. But for now, it will run OxygenOS, according to what the company has revealed. For those who do not know, OnePlus and Oppo will combine their software this year.

It is to be noted that both phones will likely run the same operating system a few months down the line, as the new integrated OS will also come to older OnePlus phones, including the OnePlus 9 Pro.