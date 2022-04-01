OnePlus 10 Pro vs iQOO 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22: The top flagships compared

OnePlus just announced the OnePlus 10 Pro in India and the flagship phone comes with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. But OnePlus 10 Pro competes with devices like the iQOO 9 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S22. However, which is the better phone in terms of specifications? Here’s a head-to-head between the three devices to help you compare.

The OnePlus 10 Pro starts in India at Rs 66,999 while the iQOO 9 Pro starts at Rs 64,990 and the Galaxy S22 starts at Rs 72,999. Note that the Motorola Moto Edge 30 Pro, also a device featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is not part of this comparison since it doesn’t belong in the same price segment as the other three.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs iQOO 9 Pro vs Galaxy S22: Display

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO2 AMOLED display with support for 1 billion colours, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 1300 nits peak brightness and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The iQOO 9 Pro features a slightly larger 6.78-inch QHD+ LTPO2 AMOLED display that also supports 1 billion colours, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and 1500 nits peak brightness. The panel also features Panda Glass protection.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 features a smaller 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and 1300 nits peak brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+.

While the iQOO 9 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro have QHD+ panels, the smaller Galaxy S22 features a FHD+ panel.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs iQOO 9 Pro vs Galaxy S22: Internal specifications

All three phones come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, including the Galaxy S22, which usually sells its Exynos variants in India. Chipset aside, the OnePlus 10 Pro also features up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. There is a USB 3.1 Type-C port on the bottom and support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, and aptX HD codec.

The iQOO 9 Pro also comes with up to 12GB RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. There is a slightly slower USB 2.0 Type-C port here and support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD and aptX Adaptive.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 features upto 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. There is a USB 3.2 Type-C port on the bottom and the phone supports WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP and LE.

While all three phones have USB Type C ports on the bottom, they all have different iterations of the USB, affecting max data transfer speeds.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs iQOO 9 Pro vs Galaxy S22: Camera

OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), main camera with multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS and can record 8K video. This is accompanied by a 50MP ultrawide camera that supports autofocus and 150-degree point of view. There’s also a 8 MP telephoto lens that supports OIS and 3.3x optical zoom. The device also comes with a 32 MP camera that can shoot 1080p video.

The iQOO 9 Pro comes with a 50 MP main camera that supports PDAF and a gimbal OIS mechanism that can shoot at up to 8K video. This is accompanied by another 50MP ultrawide camera with autofocus and a 16 MP telephoto camera with PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom. There’s also a 16MP front camera that can shoot 1080p video.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 sports a 50 main camera with Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS. This is joined by a 12 MP ultrawide camera with support for Super Steady video and a 10 MP telephoto lens with PDAF, OIS and 3x optical zoom support. There’s also a 10 MP front camera that can record upto 4K video.

While all three phones can record at up to 8K from the rear cameras, only the Samsung Galaxy S22 can record 4K from the front camera, while the other two are limited to 1080p.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs iQOO 9 Pro vs Galaxy S22: Battery and charging

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging 80W (wired) and 50W (wireless). The iQOO 9 Pro features a smaller 4,700 mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features the smallest battery of the lot at 3,700 mAh with 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging with support for USB Power Delivery 3.0.