OnePlus 10 Pro to sport LTPO 2.0 display panel: Here’s what it means

OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 10 series early next year, but that hasn’t stopped the brand from slowly revealing more about the phones ahead of the January launch. Now the brand has revealed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will feature an LTPO 2.0 panel. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed the same on Weibo.

A low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display allows smartphones to dynamically change refresh rate from a high refresh rate to an extremely low refresh rate to maintain the smooth transitions while efficiently saving on battery life. For instance, on the OnePlus 10 Pro, it could help dynamically change the refresh rate from 120Hz to as low as 1Hz, and back, based on what content is on the screen.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will feature an LTPO 2.0 panel, which will succeed the LTPO panel we saw on the OnePlus 9 Pro. With the help of the LTPO 2.0 panel, OnePlus claims the OnePlus 10 Pro will be able to provide an experience that is smoother than that on the OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro: What we know so far?

The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and leaked renders from months ago suggest we may see a new design on the back, with the camera island extending into the top and side panels.

The company is also expected to host a physical event at CES 2022 in Las Vegas on January 5, where the new phones could be displayed.

Coming to software, this will be the first OnePlus phone to feature the brand’s new Unified OS instead of OxygenOS, which is expected to be a version of ColorOS 12. Leaked images of the OnePlus 10 Pro shared by tipster @Onleaks have indicated a triple camera setup at the back in a square-shaped camera module and a textured finish at the back.

Other expected features include a 6.7-inch display, a 5,000mah battery, an improved front camera and 80W wired charging.