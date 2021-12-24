OnePlus 10 Pro to Realme GT 2 Pro: Most exciting smartphones launching in January

A number of smartphones across segments are set to launch early in 2022. In January, we are going to see flagship phones like the Realme GT 2 series and the OnePlus 10 series as well as mid-range devices like the Xiaomi 11i series. Here are some smartphones to look forward to in January 2022 and what to expect from them.

OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Pro



OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 10 series in January 2022. While there is no date yet, the company has confirmed that we will see the OnePlus 10 series in January, along with a number of other features. The OnePlus 10 series is set to come in two variants – the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The phones are set to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset as well as improved camera setups. OnePlus also recently revealed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with an LTPO panel. The phones are also the first OnePlus phones to feature the new Unified OS that Oppo and OnePlus are jointly working on.

Xiaomi 11, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Xiaomi is going to launch the Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge in India on January 6. The phones are expected to be based on the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ phones that were earlier launched in China.

The Xiaomi 11i is expected to feature a big battery, while the HyperCharge variant is set to come with 120W fast charging capable of charging the whole phone from 0 per cent to 100 per cent in just 15 minutes.

Realme GT, Realme Gt 2 Pro

Realme’s successor to the GT series comes in the form of the Realme GT 2 series, which is expected to come with two variants – the Realme GT 2 and the Realme GT 2 Pro. The latter was recently revealed by Realme and the new paper-like design was made official.

Not a lot is known about the Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro, but the brand has claimed that the phones will be its most premium set of flagships. The devices are also expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset along with other flagship-grade features. The series is set to launch on January 6.

Infinix 5G phone

Infinix is reportedly planning to launch a 5G phone in India under the Rs 20,000 mark which will compete with devices like the Lava Agni and the Redmi Note 11T. The phone will also be the company’s first ever 5G device in the country as its portfolio currently consists of only 4G phones.

Not a lot is known about the phone as of now, and we don’t even have an official name yet. However we do expect competitive specifications to keep up with the competition.

Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G



Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo V23 5G series will launch in India and while an exact launch date is not out yet, rumours suggest we could see the phones launch on January 5. Two phones are expected – the Vivo V23 5G and V23 Pro 5G.

Expected specifications include a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and an ultra-thin curved 3D display. There is a wide notch on the front where the phone will, as per leaks, house two front cameras.