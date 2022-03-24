OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in India on March 31

The OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in the country at 7.30 PM on March 31, 2022, according to the company website. The phone was launched in China in January this year, costing RMB 4699 (around Rs 54,521) for the 8/128 GB variant, RMB 4999 (around Rs 57,997) for the 8/256 GB and RMB 5299 (around Rs 61,478) for the 12/255 GB variant.

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a new design language where the ‘camera island’ on the phone’s back has turned into a ‘camera peninsula’ that extend all the way into the side panel, giving the phone a look similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series. The phone will also be available in two new colours: Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest, which is an almost-turquoise green.

The phone has a 6.67-inch QHD+ OLED panel with LTPO 2.0 that supports a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will come with up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a 48MP main camera on the back, along with a 50MP ultra-wide and an 8MP telephoto camera. The camera software also has a new “Hasselblad Master Style” that lets users choose between three presets designed by professional photographers.

There is a 5,000mAh battery which now supports 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. OnePlus co-founder and OPPO’s chief product officer Pete Lau had earlier told indianexpress.com that the company will be striving to keep Oppo’s and OnePlus’s product lines different after concerns were raised about phones from the two brands starting to look the same. OnePlus 10 Pro will continue to run OxygenOS as the brand had confirmed earlier.