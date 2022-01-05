OnePlus 10 Pro specifications revealed: Here are the details

OnePlus 10 Pro is now official with the company revealing key specifications of the device. The OnePlus 10 Pro series is expected to launch in China on January 11, and will include a regular OnePlus 10 variant as well. Meanwhile, OnePlus is preparing to bring the OnePlus 9RT to the Indian market on January 14. Here’s a look at the detailed specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro sports a new design, with the company using a mirrored ceramic and frosted matte glass to create the phone’s back. The camera module’s design is different compared to the previous version, though it has the Hasselblad logo at the back. It will come in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest (green) colour options. The phone comes with the second-generation Hasselblad camera. OnePlus had introduced the partnership with Hasselblad with the 9 Pro series.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ resolution display. This is a 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED screen with OnePlus using LTPO 2.0 panel. LTPO stands for low-temperature polycrystalline oxide and this kind of display ensures a smoother user experience when scrolling, without draining the battery life.

The phone runs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which was already confirmed by the company. It comes with 8GB and 12GB RAM variants with 128GB, 256GB storage options. The phone comes with UFS 3.1 storage which will ensure faster read and write speeds.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is much more than a sum of its parts. But for now, here are the specs. pic.twitter.com/iEQxgMWAkw — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) January 5, 2022

The phone has a triple camera at the back, with OnePlus using a 48MP and 50MP camera along with an 8MP telephoto camera. The phone comes with dual optical image stablisation. The front camera is 32MP. The phone runs OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12.

The other big change is around the battery. The phone now has a 5000 mAh battery compared to the 4500 mAh on the previous OnePlus 9 Pro. It also comes with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charing. It also supports reverse wireless charging, meaning you can place another compatible device on it and use the OnePlus device to charge it. VOOC is the proprietary charging technology by Oppo, which is OnePlus’ parent company.

The phone comes with Dual Stereo Speakers, NFCs support, and Bluetooth 5.2 as well.