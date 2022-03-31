OnePlus 10 Pro redefines phone photography with Hasselblad Camera 2.0

OnePlus stepped-up its camera game last year by partnering with legendary camera-maker Hasselblad to bring a new, improved camera experience to users with vivid colours, fantastic dynamic range and a new look for the camera app that was inspired by classic Hasselblad colours. The goal was to bring Hasselblad’s eight-decade-plus lineage of camera expertise to more people with OnePlus’ fan-favourite devices.

With the OnePlus 10 Pro, the bar is raised even higher with Hasselblad camera 2.0. With the new and improved Hasselblad mode, the OnePlus 10 Pro can change how you click pictures, allowing you to not just click stills, but instill life in them with rich colours and contrast ratios.

Meet the new triple camera setup!

OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 1/1.43-inch primary Sony IMX789 sensor that shoots in full 10-bit colour. The new sensor by Sony also improves noise reduction, while providing better dynamic range.

The main 48 sensor is also accompanied by an 8MP telephoto lens that is capable of 3.3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom, now with a new super resolution algorithm that improves the clarity of zoomed-in photos. OIS, or Optical Image Stabilisation on the telephoto lens also means photos capture better light during night shots and come out less shaky, even when you take them handheld.

The OnePlus 10 Pro also comes with a new ultrawide 50MP camera with a 110-degree field of view, complete with AI-powered distortion correction and more. The camera also allows users to take awesome-looking 150-degree and Fisheye shots when they want to get a little more creative. These features are neatly tucked in a dedicated tab, available for users only when needed.

Hasselblad Pro Mode

The new Hasselblad Pro Mode on the OnePlus 10 Pro allows users to use Pro Mode features on all three sensors – the main, telephoto and ultrawide! Shot parameters like ISO, white balance and shutter speed can now be tuned to a user’s liking and the camera also lets them capture photos in up to 12-bit RAW.

This allows photos to capture more information and higher levels of dynamic range, complete with Hasselblad Natural Color Solution for Mobile. A new feature in the Hasselblad Pro Mode called RAW+ also provides you with more creative freedom when editing your shots.

Long Exposure

The OnePlus 10 Pro can quickly capture gorgeous long-exposure shots with ease, and that too without requiring a tripod. Whether you want to make your waterfalls look silky smooth or make dazzling light paintings on the beach, Long Exposure mode has got you covered.

Long exposure images can be captured via the ‘More’ setting within the OnePlus 10 Pro’s Camera application.

Master Styles

Master Styles lets you take photos with colours calibrated by the masters of photography themselves. With calibrations from Hasselblad Ambassador Yin Chao, and Hasselblad Masters winners Ben Thomas and David Peskens, users have three unique colour modes to click pictures in – Serenity, Radiance and Emerald. All of these can be found the Filters menu within the camera app.

Serenity captures the look and feel of Yin Chao’s iconic fashion photography and is ideal for portrait shots. Radiance recreates Ben Thomas’ hyperreality style and makes for great shots for social media. Finally, Emerald mode is designed for beautiful landscape shots inspired by David Pesken’s wildlife photography.

Other camera features

The OnePlus 10 Pro is also packed with a number of other features that users would love to explore their creative sides with, including X-Pan mode, Dual Video, Time Lapse, Panorama and a dedicated Nightscape mode.