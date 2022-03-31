OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 and more launched in India

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone in India today. The new 10 Pro succeeds the 9 Pro from last year and brings new specifications and camera improvements to the table, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

OnePlus also launched the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 and a new Silver colour for the OnePlus Buds Pro at the event. Check out all about the new products including the price, features and specifications below.

OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ screen with 525 ppi and 120Hz refresh rate along with an LTPO 2.0 panel. The AMOLED panel is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone also gets up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Coming to the camera, the phone has a triple camera setup on the back including a 48MP Sony IMX789 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with 150-degree field of view and an 8MP telephoto camera with OIS that is capable of 3.3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. There is also a 32MP Sony IMX615 front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone also supports up to 4K video recording at 30/60/120fps or 8K at 24fps.

The OnePlus 10 Pro also gets a 5000mAh battery and can be charged at up to 80W wired. The OnePlus 10 Pro also supports n1, n3, n5, n8, n40, n41, n78 and n79 bands (NSA) and n1, n3, n5, n8, n28A, n40, n41, n78 and n79 bands (SA) in India. The phone also comes with OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 in India and will get three years of software updates.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 is available in two colours – black and blue. (Image Source: OnePlus)

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 features 12.4mm drivers and will support AAC and SBC codecs. The neckband-style earbuds also come with Bluetooth 5.0 and a 200mAh battery that will provide a battery life of about 30 hours. The Bullets Wireless Z2 also support fast charging and will provide 20 hours of playback with a 10 minute-charge.

Other features include an IP55 certification which means the neckband is safe from water and dust, along with Bluetooth 5.0 support.

Pricing and availability

The OnePlus 10 Pro is available for Rs 66,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 71,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The phone will be available in two colours and will be available from April 5 via open sales.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 will be available for a price of Rs 1,999 and will come in two colours – Magico Black and Beam Blue.

OnePlus also announced a new Radiant Silver colour for the OnePlus Buds Pro which is priced at Rs 9,990. Both the Bullets Wireless Z2 and the Buds Pro Silver edition will also go on open sale from April 5.