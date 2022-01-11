OnePlus 10 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: All you need to know

The OnePlus 10 Pro has finally been announced in China after months of leaks and rumours surfacing on the web. The new smartphone succeeds the OnePlus 9 series flagships and come with new improved specifications including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and more.

The new phone also come with ColorOS 12 based on Android 12. Here’s all you need to know.

OnePlus 10 Pro: What’s new

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a new design, similar to what we have been seeing in leaks. The phone’s back now extends the camera island all the way into the side panel, giving the phone a Samsung Galaxy S21 series-like look. The OnePlus 10 Pro is available in two colourways – Volcanic black and Emerald forest, which is a mint green-like shade.

There is a 6.67-inch QHD+ OLED panel with the LTPO 2.0 panel that supports 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset along wwith up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone also comes with a 48MP main camera on the back, joined by a 50MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. The camera software also now brings a new Hasselblad Master Style that lets users choose between three presets for the camera system which is designed by professional; photographers.

There is a 5,000mAh battery which now supports 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The phone also comes with Android 12-based ColorOS 12 in China.

Pricing

The OnePlus 10 Pro is priced at RMB 4699 (about Rs 54,521) for the 8/128 GB variant, RMB 4999 (about Rs 57,997) for the 8/256 GB and RMB 5299 (about Rs 61,478) for the 12/255 GB variant.

OnePlus has currently not announced any details on the global launch of the phone, but official news on the same should follow soon.