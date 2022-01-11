scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
OnePlus 10 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: All you need to know

Here's all you need to know about the OnePlus 10 Pro. Check price, features and specifications below.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: January 11, 2022 1:09:20 pm
OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 ProOnePlus just announced the OnePlus 10 series in China. Read all about it here. (Image Source: OnePlus)

The OnePlus 10 Pro has finally been announced in China after months of leaks and rumours surfacing on the web. The new smartphone succeeds the OnePlus 9 series flagships and come with new improved specifications including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and more.

The new phone also come with ColorOS 12 based on Android 12. Here’s all you need to know.

OnePlus 10 Pro: What’s new

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a new design, similar to what we have been seeing in leaks. The phone’s back now extends the camera island all the way into the side panel, giving the phone a Samsung Galaxy S21 series-like look. The OnePlus 10 Pro is available in two colourways – Volcanic black and Emerald forest, which is a mint green-like shade.

There is a 6.67-inch QHD+ OLED panel with the LTPO 2.0 panel that supports 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset along wwith up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone also comes with a 48MP main camera on the back, joined by a 50MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. The camera software also now brings a new Hasselblad Master Style that lets users choose between three presets for the camera system which is designed by professional; photographers.

There is a 5,000mAh battery which now supports 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The phone also comes with Android 12-based ColorOS 12 in China.

Pricing

The OnePlus 10 Pro is priced at RMB 4699 (about Rs 54,521) for the 8/128 GB variant, RMB 4999 (about Rs 57,997) for the 8/256 GB and RMB 5299 (about Rs 61,478) for the 12/255 GB variant.

OnePlus has currently not announced any details on the global launch of the phone, but official news on the same should follow soon.

