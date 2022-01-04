This is what the OnePlus 10 Pro looks like

OnePlus has revealed the design for its upcoming flagship: the OnePlus 10 Pro. The phone’s image shows a Hasselblad camera at the back, which was also seen on the previous OnePlus 9 Pro series. The camera arrangement at the back is, however, different compared to the previous iteration of the device. Green and black colour options are seen for the device, and it has a matte finish at the back with the OnePlus symbol as well.

OnePlus 10 Pro will of course be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which the company had confirmed a while back. However, other specifications and details about the device have not been revealed so far. OnePlus has also not confirmed the exact launch date for the new series, though it will take place this month.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Expected specifications

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had in an earlier Weibo post confirmed that the phone will come with an LTPO 2.0 display (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide), which will help deliver a smoother user experience. LTPO 2.0 will allow the phone to have a much smoother scrolling and visual experience. The phone will have an adaptive refresh rate of 1Hz to 120 Hz, which was also seen in the previous generation.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will run the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The same chipset is also expected to power the OnePlus 10 variant, though that version is yet to be announced. The display size will likely be 6.7-inches and this will have a QHD+ resolution.

The phone will start at 8GB RAM likely and go up to 12GB RAM options as we have seen in the past. It remains to be seen if OnePlus decides to bump up the RAM to 16GB for the new phones. The storage will likely start at 128GB and go up to 256GB or higher.

On the camera front, a 48MP and 50MP camera are expected. As seen in the photo, this is a triple camera and the third camera is likely a telephoto lens, though camera specifications are yet to be confirmed. Leaks have also talked about how OnePlus could improve the fast charging on the device and give a bigger 5000 mAh battery for the phone.

In other news, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 9RT will launch in India on January 14. The OnePlus Buds Z2 will also be launching at the same day. The device has already launched in China.