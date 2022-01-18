scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
OnePlus 10 Pro, Nord CE 2 could launch soon in India: All we know so far

Here's what we know about the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 coming to India.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
January 18, 2022 11:01:04 am
OnePlus 10 Pro is set to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and other new features.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is reportedly inching closer to its India launch and could become official around March 2022, suggest new reports. The brand’s new flagship phone, which was recently launched in China, is now being spotted on various Indian certification websites.

A report by tipster Yogesh Brar via 91Mobiles suggests that the phone could launch in the Indian and European market by mid-March or the end of the same month.

Also Read |OnePlus 10 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: All you need to know

The OnePlus 10 Pro features the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and comes with a new camera setup, an LTPO 2.0 display, a new design and some other changes. The phone is also expected to launch with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 in India.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE to launch soon

The OnePlus 10 Pro isn’t however, the only phone set to launch in India soon. The report also suggests that a new successor to the OnePlus Nord CE series is also on its way. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is expected to launch next month in February and has reportedly been spotted on the BIS certification website.

The expected specifications of the Nord CE 2 include a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED 90Hz display, a Dimensity 900 chipset and a 64MP main camera. Another tip by Twitter leakster Mukul Sharma also suggests that the device is codenamed Ivan and could feature the model number IV2201.

The phone could launch at a price below Rs 25,000 like the original Nord CE and in case the older model gets discontinued, the Nord CE 2 could be the most affordable OnePlus phone to buy.

