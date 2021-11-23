OnePlus 10 Pro may not include a periscope zoom lens, suggests new leak

The upcoming OnePlus 10 series became a major subject of leaks after some renders of the Pro variant surfaced online earlier this month. Now, we’re starting to know more about the next OnePlus flagship phone. A new leak suggests that despite other improvements on the phone, The OnePlus 10 Pro may still not be able to go toe-to-toe with brands like Samsung in the camera department.

A new leak by Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station, who has had a positive record with leaks so far, suggests that the OnePlus 10 Pro will not be featuring a persicope zoom camera among the multiple sensors on its back. The leak adds that we could just be looking at a standard optical zoom unit that’s capable of 3.3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom.

The tipster also adds that the optical zoom sensor itself isn’t a high-resolution one either. This may mean that zooming up to 30x may be somewhat of a gimmick on the phone, rather than producing actually good images, something we expected from flagship ‘Pro’ phones.

OnePlus 10 Pro: What we know so far

The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to launch in early 2022, likely alongside a vanilla OnePlus 10. The company has reportedly moved up its launch timeline to compete more closely with rival Android smartphone maker Samsung.

Leaks have suggested that the OnePlus 10 Pro has already entered private testing stages in Europe and China and could launch in these regions by late January or early February. An additional likely factor to the early launch of the next flagship phone could also be the missing ‘T’ series phone this year.

The OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro are expected to be the brand’s first devices that will feature the new Oppo+OnePlus unified OS. The devices are also expected to be powered by the new Qualcomm 800-series chip the US chipmaker is expected to unveil later this month.

Previously leaked renders have also pointed at a new design for the OnePlus 10 series, with a square-shaped camera island that will extend onto the top and left edges. Other expected specifications include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast charging support.