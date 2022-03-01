OnePlus 10 Pro coming to India this month, company confirms

OnePlus announced at MWC 2022 on Monday that the company will be launching the OnePlus 10 Pro in global markets including India by the end of March 2022. The brand also announced that it planned on launching a new affordable 5G smartphone in India and Europe along with new IoT devices.

“Following the incredible sales achievements of the OnePlus 10 Pro in China, I’m happy to announce the device will launch in North America, India, and Europe by the end of March 2022,” CEO Pete Lau wrote in a new post on the OnePlus Forums.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

“This year, OnePlus will continue to release more products with 5G capabilities across an even greater price spectrum, including its most affordable 5G smartphone in India and Europe yet,” the post also added. Lau had also told the same to indianexpress.com in an interview on sidelines of the MWC 2022.

New OnePlus retail model

OnePlus also revealed that the brand will be launching a new retail model in India that will bring the online and offline markets closer. “This new model will allow our customers in India to order a product online and immediately pick-up said product in a retail store and enjoy the service offered by our offline channels – such as having a OnePlus store member set up the product for you,” Lau stated in the post.

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

New OnePlus phone with 150W charging to launch in Q2 2022

The company also plans to launch a new smartphone in the second quarter of 2022 that will debut the new 150W SuperVOOC fast charging system. The tech is reportedly capable of charging a 4,500mAh battery from 0% to 50% in just five minutes. Meanwhile OnePlus also announced that the company will be cancelling its plan to merge OxygenOS and ColorOS together into a Unified OS.

In other news, OnePlus India has collaborated with JioGames and Jio users will now be able to play JioGames titles on their OnePlus TVs. JioGames offers gaming and other services on different devices like smartphones, Set-top boxes, and AR/VR devices to users. The feature is currently available on select OnePlus TV models, but will come to more models later.