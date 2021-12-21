OnePlus 10 Pro launch will take place in January 2022: Pete Lau

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the company’s next flagship is coming next month. The OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in January 2022, Lau posted on Weibo. He did not confirm the exact date for the launch. OnePlus is expected to introduce two phones as we have seen in the past few years; a OnePlus 10 Pro and a OnePlus 10 phone. Both phones will be flagship devices from the brand.

The OnePlus 10 series will run the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which Qualcomm showcased earlier this month. The company is also expected to host a physical event at CES 2022 in Las Vegas on January 5, where the new phones could be displayed. We know the OnePlus phones won’t be the first to launch with the Qualcomm flagship processor. Xiaomi’s 12 series is releasing on December 28 in China, and the most premium phone in this will likely be powered by the same.

OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Pro: Expected specifications

One big change with the OnePlus 10 series will be the operating system as OxygenOS will no longer be running on these devices. The new series will be the first to feature the integrated operating system which merges OxygenOS with Oppo’s ColorOS. Lau had said in September, “With this approach, we are working on the creation of an integrated operating system combining the very best strings of OxygenOS as well as ColorOS.”

Leaked images of the OnePlus 10 Pro shared by tipster @Onleaks have indicated a triple camera setup at the back in a square-shaped camera module and a textured finish at the back. The OnePlus 10 series will likely have a 6.7-inch display with a 5000 mAh battery. We will have to see if an R variant as the OnePlus 9R from last time is introduced this time as well or not.

With OnePlus, the company introduced a partnership with camera maker Hasselblad, which helped boost camera performance. It is not clear if OnePlus will continue with the same this year. New leaks, however, indicate that the OnePlus 10 will get a better front camera and 80W wired charging.