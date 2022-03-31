OnePlus 10 Pro India launch: How to watch livestream and what to expect

Check out all you need to know about the OnePlus 10 Pro India launch event. (Image Source: OnePlus)

OnePlus is launching the OnePlus 10 Pro in India today, the company’s newest number-series smartphone that succeeds the OnePlus 9 Pro from last year and is expected to improve the performance, camera and other aspects. The launch event for the phone will kick off at 7:25pm IST today and you can check out the livestream in the embedded event below when the launch starts.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has already launched in other international markets, so we do have some idea of what to expect from the phone. This includes the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor as well as a 48MP+50MP ultrawide+8MP telephoto camera setup and a 5000mah battery that supports 80W fast charging. OnePlus is also expected to launch the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 today to succeed the original Bullets Wireless Z, the brand’s affordable neckband-style earphones.