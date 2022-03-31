scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Must Read
Live now

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch: How to watch livestream and what to expect

Here's how to watch the OnePlus 10 Pro India launch event live, which is set to kick off at 7:25pm IST today.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
March 31, 2022 9:47:38 am
OnePlus, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro launch, oneplus 10 pro launch in India,Check out all you need to know about the OnePlus 10 Pro India launch event. (Image Source: OnePlus)

OnePlus is launching the OnePlus 10 Pro in India today, the company’s newest number-series smartphone that succeeds the OnePlus 9 Pro from last year and is expected to improve the performance, camera and other aspects. The launch event for the phone will kick off at 7:25pm IST today and you can check out the livestream in the embedded event below when the launch starts.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has already launched in other international markets, so we do have some idea of what to expect from the phone. This includes the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor as well as a 48MP+50MP ultrawide+8MP telephoto camera setup and a 5000mah battery that supports 80W fast charging. OnePlus is also expected to launch the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 today to succeed the original Bullets Wireless Z, the brand’s affordable neckband-style earphones.

Live Blog

OnePlus 10 Pro launch in India: Price in India, specifications and other details

Apart from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to launch in India with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with an LTPO 2.0 panel and 120Hz dynamic refresh rate with HDR 10+ support and 1300 nits peak brightness. Other features could include UFS 3.1 storage, stereo speakers, an under-display fingerprint scanner and a 5000mah battery with support for 80W fast charging. The phone will continue with the Hasselblad camera we saw on the previous OnePlus 9 Pro series, though the camera specifications are different this time around.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd