OnePlus 10 Pro launch: Everything we know so far

The OnePlus 10 pro is slated to launch this month, marking the ninth iteration in the series (there was no OnePlus 4). Leaks hint towards an improved UI and new design and hardware upgrades. Here’s everything we know so far about the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro release date and design

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had previously confirmed on Weibo that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be launching sometime this month. But, a recent leak from tipster Abhishek Yadav hints towards a January 11 launch, supported by a promotional video for the Chinese market.

OnePlus 10 Pro launching on January 11, 2022 according to this leaked video on Weibo. — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 30, 2021

Judging by the video, the device features a curved display with a punch-hole selfie camera at the top-left corner of the screen. On the backside, you get a matte finish, while the triple-camera setup with the “Hasselblad” branding extends into the side panel. The phone is expected to come in four colours – black, teal, purple, and silver (metallic), and also features buttons on either side.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications and hardware

The OnePlus 10 Pro, much like its vanilla OnePlus 10 variant is expected to launch with the new UnifiedOS software, built-in collaboration with Oppo. It is described as a blend between the OxygenOS and Oppo’s ColorOS, and will soon be available on older OnePlus devices up to the OnePlus 8.

Under the hood, you can expect a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is 20 percent faster than the Snapdragon 888 found in the OnePlus 9. Lau had confirmed the processor already. The OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display, offering a 120Hz variable refresh rate and an LTPO 2.0 panel. For storage, we can expect up to 256 GBs and 12GBs of LPDDR5 RAM.

The new 2nd Gen Hasselblad camera setup consists of a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. At the front, you get a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls. The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to pack a 5000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. The OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro smartphones are expected to launch in China first before other regions.