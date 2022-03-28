OnePlus 10 Pro is coming and here is all you can expect!

It is that time of the year again when the premium smartphone world will get disrupted. The launch of a flagship phone is just around the corner and the arrival of this device is likely to unsettle the premium smartphone market thoroughly. We are talking about the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. There has been a lot of buzz around the device for quite a while but OnePlus has confirmed that it will be launching its flagship device on March 31, 2022 in India.

Because it is a OnePlus launch event, the brand is not just going to launch a device and call it a day. Along with the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, OnePlus is also bringing some more nifty new gadgets for the Indian market. The flagship phone will be accompanied by the new and improved OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver Edition. As a special offering to its Indian audience, OnePlus will also be launching the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2. The new Bullets Wireless Z2 will be coming with improved audio quality, more bass, larger drivers, faster charging and better battery life.

In keeping with OnePlus’ track record, the upcoming flagship phone from the brand is going to set a new benchmark for all the premium devices. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G was the perfect amalgamation of innovation and power. It was the first smartphone to come with Hasselblad cameras, which took smartphone photography to a different dimension. This was paired with unmatched performance and a premium design. Now the OnePlus 10 Pro is all set to take this to a new level.

The flagship smartphone ethos that OnePlus follows comes through in the being of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G prominently. It starts with design. Bringing a premium design to a premium phone is not really ‘Never Settling’ behaviour. Which is why the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G actually comes with an innovative yet classy design that takes premium to another level. Breaking away from the typical smartphone camera units that we see on smartphones nowadays, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G comes with a module that blends and flows into the frosted glass back and the metal chassis of the phone, helping it stand out from the ordinary looking smartphone crowd. The camera module itself is made of ceramic, providing a contrast to the glass back of the device.

The phone comes in two new colours– Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest, both of which can make any one stop and stare. Both colours come with fingerprint resistant glass and the Volcan Black has special micro crystals that make it appear as if grains of sand are packed into it. It shimmers, and shines.

OnePlus has left no stone unturned to make sure that the front looks just as stunning. The phone comes with a tall 6.7 inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also brings LTPO technology that allows it to change the refresh rate based on the type of content being consumed on the display. The refresh rate can go as low as 1 Hz and go up to as high as 120 HZ delivering a smooth viewing experience and conserving battery at the same time. The display of the OnePlus 10 Pro also comes with dual colour calibration- the first of its kind in the industry. This technology helps the display show accurate and natural colours in both high and low brightness levels which means no matter the brightness level of the phone, you are sure to see natural colours on the display.

Underneath all of this beauty is a spec and feature beast. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s most powerful processor for mobile smartphones– the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Generation 1. This is paired with speedy LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. All this together means that no matter what task you throw at the device, it will simply glide through it like a hot knife through butter.

The Hasselblad tie-up that the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G brought along has been extended to the new OnePlus flagship as well. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G comes with second generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile and supports the OnePlus Billion Color Solution that allows Natural Color Calibration. This will ensure the camera reproduces colours as close to the natural to the natural colour of the subject as possible every time you take a picture. The triple camera setup on the back of the phone consisting of a 48 megapixel main sensor, a 50 megapixel ultrawide sensor and an 8 megapixel telephoto are capable of shooting in full 10-bit color and also have support for 12 -bit RAW mode.

For those who prefer recording instead of snapping, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G comes with a Movie Mode which allows the users to adjust settings while shooting. You can change ISO, play with white balance all while shooting a video like a proper professional. The ultrawide camera also now captures footage not just in the traditional 110 degree field of view but can also go all the way up to 150 degrees and also supports FishEye Mode, giving you a whole new perspective.

Running this OnePlus show is the brand’s very own clean and smooth UI, OxygenOS on top of Android 12. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery which can comfortably get through a day of heavy usage and will get charged in a matter of minutes too, as it comes with support for 80 W SuperVOOC charging, and a charger in the box as well. There is high-speed wireless charging on board too, and as its name indicates, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G also has 5G, making it all set for the future.

These specs, numbers and features make the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G the phone pretty much THE phone to go for this year. OnePlus will be launching it in a typically OnePlus way in an innovative and engaging event on Thursday March 31, 2022.

You can watch the full global launch live at the OnePlus 10 Pro launch page from 7:30 pm, Indian time on March 31. It will also stream on the OnePlus YouTube channel on the same day and time. More information and updates are available on the OnePlus Community forum and OnePlus’ social channels. There are also special offers and contests. The flagship of 2022 is on its way. Stay tuned and bookmark your browser.