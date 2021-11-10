OnePlus 10 Pro high-resolution renders leaked: Here’s what they reveal

OnePlus is expected to launch its latest OnePlus 10 series smartphones in the first quarter of 2022. Known tipster @OnLeaks has leaked some high-resolution renders of the OnePlus 10 Pro in collaboration with Zouton. The leak shows that the successor to the OnePlus 9 Pro will pack a triple camera setup at the back, which will be accompanied by an LED flash.

The rear camera system will be housed in a square-shaped camera module. Overall, the design looks quite similar to the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The renders also suggest that the device will retain the alert slider, which has been the company’s signature since OnePlus One. The power button is placed on the right side of the phone and the volume buttons are on the left side of the device. One can also see the OnePlus logo on the rear of the device.

The rear of the OnePlus 10 Pro seems to have a textured finish. The new OnePlus phone could feature a metal chassis. There is no fingerprint sensor at the back and side-mounted one, so it will likely support an in-display fingerprint scanner. These renders claim to be based upon real pictures of an early prototype, so there are chances that the design may change.

The cited source has hinted that the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro could arrive with a 6.7-inch display. The OnePlus 10 series will reportedly be the first smartphone series from the brand to come with the unified operating system developed by both Oppo and OnePlus.

The device is also rumoured to pack a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. It is said to sport a 1440p display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. There could also be a 64MP primary sensor at the back of the phone. It will of course feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 800-series high-end processor, which is the upcoming 898 processor.