OnePlus 10 Pro gets a price cut: Is it worth considering?

The OnePlus 10 Pro, the company’s big flagship for 2022, has now got a price cut. OnePlus has slashed the price by Rs 5,000, making its flagship phone more affordable. This is also being seen as an indicator that the OnePlus 11 is coming soon– a launch is expected in the first half of 2023. But is the OnePlus 10 Pro worth considering? We break it down for you.

OnePlus 10 Pro: New price

The base model of the OnePlus 10 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is now available for Rs 61,999. Similarly, the fully-loaded version of the same retails for Rs 66,999 and offers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The new prices of the OnePlus 10 Pro are live on OnePlus’ official website and on Amazon. Users can also get additional discounts on the OnePlus 10 Pro by using an ICICI credit card and can also get a flat discount of up to Rs 25,000 by exchanging an old smartphone. Remember, the credit amount given for exchange will also depend on the phone model you are trading in.

OnePlus 10 Pro after price cut: Should you consider it?

If you have been waiting for a major price reduction on the OnePlus 10 Pro, then probably this is the right time to buy it. You are still getting a phone with a clean Android experience with no third-party apps, 80W fast charging capability, and 50W wireless charging.

Buying a OnePlus 10 Pro, especially now does have its own pros and cons. While the OnePlus 10 Pro is still the best smartphone from the company in terms of both software and hardware capabilities, it also has issues such as thermal throttling.

Unlike the OnePlus 10T, which comes with a plastic frame, the more premium OnePlus 10 Pro has a metal frame with a glass sandwich design. Similarly, the smartphone also has a 2K 120Hz OLED display, which makes it on par with the devices like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at a much cheaper price.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is also the first smartphone from the company to receive an Android-13-based OxygenOS 13 update, and the smartphone is expected to receive two more major Android OS updates in the coming years.

It also packs a capable triple camera setup at the back with Hasselblad tuning, which makes the OnePlus 10 Pro the best camera smartphone from the company. Unlike most premium flagships, the OnePlus 10 Pro includes a fast charger in the box.

In India, the phone misses out on the official IP rating for water and dust resistance. For the same amount of money, you can also consider devices like the iPhone 13, which is more than a year old. Similarly, models like the Galaxy S22 and the S22 Plus are also available at a much lower price, making them a great pick at around Rs 60,000 price bracket.