OnePlus 10 Pro: Everything we know so far about the 2022 flasghip

The OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro are two of the most awaited smartphones in 2022. While the launch of the phones could still be months away, near the end of Q1 2022, a number of leaks around both the phones, especially the OnePlus 10 Pro haven’s stopped surfacing on the web time and time again.

A new leak now suggests that the OnePlus 10 Pro will borrow a number of specifications from the OnePlus 9 Pro, its predecessor. However, it will reportedly feature a better front camera and 80W wired charging.

The leak, which comes from Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station also mentions that the OnePlus 10 Pro will retain the 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED panel from the OnePlus 9 Pro with its 120Hz refresh rate support. Even the top-left aligned punch-hole camera is set to come back, although with a 32MP sensor this time.

On the back the OnePlus 10 Pro could feature a 48MP wide, 50MP ultrawide and 8MP 3x telephoto cameras. While 80W wired fast charging has been tipped off in multiple leaks, we could also see 50W wireless charging.

Apart from these new leaks, the OnePlus 10 Pro is also set to feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset along with a new design for the back of the phone that could ssee the camera island extend into the side of the phone. A 5,000mAh battery is also expected.

The OnePlus 10 series is also expected to be the first phone by the brand to feature the Oppo-OnePlus unified operating system that is expected to club ColorOS and OxygenOS together.