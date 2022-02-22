OnePlus 10 Pro breaks in half, nearly comes apart in durability test

The OnePlus 10 Pro launched earlier this year in China and is expected to launch in many other regions including India soon. The phone comes with a new design, flagship specifications and the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, but it seems the 10 Pro isn’t the most durable phone out there.

YouTuber Zack Nelson from the popular channel JerryRigEverything recently took the OnePlus 10 Pro and put it though his durability test. However, things quickly turned bad for the OnePlus 10 Pro and the phone nearly snapped in half when Nelson tried to bend it.

Check out the video of the phone breaking below. If you don’t want to check out the scratch test and other bits, the bending test portion of the video starts at 6:57.

In the video, Nelson can be seen first bending the phone along its back, and we see cracks appear on the frosted black back of the OnePlus 10 Pro almost immediately. These lines appear under the camera module and above where the battery is likely placed inside, suggesting the area is a structural weak point of the device. Interestingly, the phone was still functional after this, including the display.

However, when Nelson flipped the phone around and tried to bend it from the other side along the screen, the phone snapped in half completely, almost coming apart in two different pieces. Weirdly enough, the phone’s flashlight can still be seen working after the snap, something Nelson remarked as being “rather exceptional”.

However, the rest of the phone is completely dead at this point including the screen. Nelson mentions that the majority of phones cannot be cracked in half with bare human hands, suggesting that the OnePlus 10 isn’t one of the durable phones to come out.

Further in the video, Nelson also reveals that the OnePlus 10 Pro has a thinner metal frame than most phones and the volume rockers are placed exactly where the battery placement ends, making that line an easy boundary along which the phone can snap.