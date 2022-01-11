OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Pro launch: How to watch livestream and what to expect

The OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro are set to launch later today and we’ll will finally be looking at the brand’s successor to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Ahead of the launch, some specificataions of the new phones have been made official, like the LTPO 2.0 paanel on the OnePlus 10 Pro, while others are still a mystery.

Here’s everything we know about the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro so far.

OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Pro launch: How to watch livestream?

The OnePlus 10 Pro is set to launch at 2pm in China, which is 11:30am IST. Those who want to watch the launch live can head over to the OnePlus China website using a VPN to stream the same.

OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Pro launch: What to expect?

The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to feature a 120Hz AMOLED screen with an LTPO 2.0 panel that will offer variable refresh rate, helping users conserve battery. While a size has not yet been mentioned, rumours suggest we could be seeing a 6.7-inch screen.

There is no information on the screen of the vanilla OnePlus 10 yet, but it is also expected to be an AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. This display could however, be smaller and may skip the LTPO panel.

Also Read | Apple iPhone SE 2022 will feature old design, suggests new report

The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The vanilla OnePlus 10 could also feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, although there have also been leaks suggesting it could be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9000. Both phones are expected to feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Coming to the cameras, The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to feature a triple camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. A similar setup could be present on the OnePlus 10, while both phones could feature Hasselblad branding and new Pro Mode features.

Other expected features so far include a 5,000mAh battery and 80W wired fast charging support along with support for wireless and reverse wireless charging.

In China, the OnePlus 10 series is expected to launch with ColorOS 12, which is unsurprising given that the OnePlus 9 series also launched with ColorOS 12 in the country. However, when the phones are available globally they are expected to come with the new Unified OS.