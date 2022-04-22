OnePlus 10 early leaks reveal 150W fast charging, but no alert slider

After the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro and ahead of the launch of the OnePlus 10R (or OnePlus Ace, depending on where you’re from), the first leaks for the OnePlus 10 are finally surfacing on the web. The leaks reveal some interesting information including two chipset variants of the phone under testing, 150W fast charging and the lack of an alert slider on the phone.

A new report by Digit reveals what to expect from OnePlus’ next flagship device, which is expected to be a more affordable, yet powerful version of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Here’s all we know about the phone so far.

Two chipsets being considered

OnePlus is reportedly testing two chipsets for the upcoming non-Pro flagship. These include a MediaTek chipset, which could be the Dimensity 9000, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, which could be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a chip that also powers the 10 Pro.

It is reportedly unclear OnePlus plans to use on the final variant of the OnePlus 10, but we should find out soon enough.

The chipset is expected to be paired with up to 12GB RAM. This means we could likely be looking at two variants – an 8GB/128GB and a 12GB/256GB.

50 MP camera, Android 12 and more

The OnePlus 10 will also reportedly come with a triple camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP primary sensor aided by a 16MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro camera. The 2MP sensor would be a strange addition to a flagship device. There is also a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The phone is expected to come with the Hasselblad-branded camera features and colour calibration that we saw on the OnePlus 9, but it remains to be seen if OnePlus will bring OIS (optical image stabilisation) which was missing on the predecessor.

The phone is also expected to come out of the box with Android 12-powered OxygenOS 12. Other expected specifications include a 4,800mAh battery unit with 150W fast charging support, something we’re also seeing with the OnePlus 10R that’s set to launch in about a week.

No alert slider

One surprising bit of information from the leaks is the lack of a dedicated alert slider on the OnePlus 10. The alert slider, one of the most signature features of OnePlus flagships for years is present on all OnePlus devices, except some of the cheaper Nord CE variants.

The handy three-way switch allows users to quickly switch between ringer, vibrate only and silent profiles on the phone without unlocking or even looking at it.

While a missing alert slider wouldn’t be a deal-breaker for many, but it will certainly take away more of the “OnePlus” feeling from the upcoming flagship.

More details on the phone should be surfacing in the weeks to come.