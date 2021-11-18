One UI 4.0: When is your Samsung phone getting updated to Android 12?

Samsung has revealed its roadmap for the next major Android update. Android 12 will be coming to a number of Samsung phones beginning December with Samsung’s custom One UI 4.0 skin. The update will be coming to recent phones like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 as well as older phones like the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Here’s when each of the supported Samsung phones will get the OneUI 4.0 Android 12 update. Note that these are the update release times for the Indian variants of these phones and variants in any other regions may receive their updates sooner or later.

Flagship phones (Galaxy S-series, Z-series, and Note-series)

December: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra will be getting the One UI 4.0 update in December.

January: Older phones including the Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite are set to get the update a month later in January.

In January, the update will also come to some more phones including the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and the Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

Budget and mid-range phones (A-series, F-series, M-series)

February: In February, a number of mid-range phones will get the One UI 4.0 update. These include the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72, and Galaxy A51. During this month, the update will also come to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ and the Galaxy Tab S7 tablets.

April: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab S6 tablets as well as the Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A32, and the Galaxy F62 phones will get One UI 4 in the month of April.

May: A lot of mid-range and budget phones will get the One UI 4.0 update in May. These include the Samsung Galaxy A31, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy F22, Galaxy F42 5G, and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

The 2021 edition Galaxy M21 Edition, Galaxy M32, Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M42 5G, and the Galaxy M52 5G will also get the update in May.

June and July: The Samsung Galaxy A21s, Galaxy A22, Galaxy M51, Galaxy F41, Galaxy F12, and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will get the One UI 4.0 in June, while the Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01, Galaxy A12, Galaxy A03s, and Galaxy F02s will get the update in July.