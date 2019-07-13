Official renders of Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Watch Active 2 leaked, may launch together

Samsung will be launching its much-anticipated Galaxy Note 10 series at an event in New York on August 7 and with less than a month to go the official promotional image of the Note 10+ has been leaked on the internet along with that of Watch Active 2.

The official images were tweeted by tipster Evan Blass which shows the Galaxy Note 10+ with a blue coloured S Pen kept over the display. The top edge of the smartphone looks like it has a metallic finish, there is also a mic hole, SIM slot and what seems like an IR blaster.

Apart from the Note 10+, Blass also shared a photo of the Watch Active 2, that looks like an official marketing image of the smartwatch. The device looks similar to the Galaxy Watch Active, that was unveiled in India last month. The image shows that the Watch Active 2 has a round dial display with a simple analog watch face along with a thick round bezel and the rest of the body has a rose gold finish including the strap.

Since the style of these renders look similar, it might be possible that the smartphone and the watch can get unveiled together on the August 7 event.

The Galaxy Note 10 series will be competing with Apple’s next-generation iPhone, which will launch in September. According to reports, Apple is gearing up to launch three iPhone models for 2019.