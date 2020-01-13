Nubia’s next flagship gaming phone will have a 144Hz display

But it shouldn’t surprise if Nubia is internally working on a smartphone with a 144Hz panel. But it shouldn’t surprise if Nubia is internally working on a smartphone with a 144Hz panel.

ZTE spin-off Nubia is working on a 5G gaming smartphone with a 144Hz display. The information comes from the brand’s co-founder and senior vice president Ni Fei.

Fei has shared a screenshot of a mysterious 5g-enabled smartphone on Weibo, China’s answer to Twitter. The screenshot shows that the smartphone will provide users an option to choose between 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz and 144Hz. We don’t know the name or specifications of the smartphone yet, but we do know that the phone will indeed have a higher 144Hz refresh rate.

But it shouldn’t surprise if Nubia is internally working on a smartphone with a 144Hz panel. It is fair to assume that the unnamed gaming smartphone will likely be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. Just for your information, the new chipset supports 144Hz refresh rate displays.

Moreover, gaming smartphones, in general, feature better displays and beefier RAM in comparison to standard flagship devices. Going by that logic, Nubia’s next-generation flagship will be far superior in terms of specifications when it gets launched.

Samsung, OnePlus working on phones with 120Hz displays

It was gaming phones that started the trend of higher refresh rate displays, but it looks like it will be a headline feature on many flagship smartphones in 2020. Not just Nubia, but every major smartphone player wants to launch phones with a higher refresh rate displays.

In 2019, Asus and Xiaomi launched smartphones with a 120Hz display. Both the ROG Phone 2 and K30 5G had betters screens thanks to a higher refresh rate. Rumour has it that Samsung and OnePlus will soon launch flagships with 120Hz displays.

