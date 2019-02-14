Nubia to launch its first foldable smartphone at MWC 2019

Toggle Menu Sections
Nubia is expected to launch a new flexible smartphone, which doubles as a smartwatch at MWC 2019.

ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia has sent out media invites for its MWC 2019 event, where it is expected to launch a new device with a flexible display. According to the invite, the event is set to take place on February 25, 6 pm CET, which converts to 10:30 pm IST.

Other than the date and time, the invite states the tagline ‘Flex Your Life’ along with an image of a flexible display. The invite also consists of an alpha sign, which might mean that the company will name the device ‘alpha’.

To recall, Nubia at IFA 2018 unveiled a smartphone prototype, which it called the ‘Alpha’. The prototype was a fully functional flexible smartphone, which could also be used as a smartwatch.  The company might launch a refined version of this prototype at this year’s MWC.

The prototype which was shown at IFA 2018 consisted of a tall display with thin sides. It will be interesting to see if this device will run Google’s Android operating system or if the company will be putting a proprietary operating system, like Samsung with its Galaxy Watch, on this device.

Alongside Nubia, Huawei is also expected to showcase its first foldable smartphone at MWC 2019. However, Huawei’s foldable smartphone is expected to be much more conventional, with only one fold to turn it from a tablet to a smartphone and vice versa.

Samsung is also expected to showcase its foldable phone, the Galaxy F series on February 20, when it unveils the Galaxy S10 series as well.

