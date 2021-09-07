Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro launched with Snapdragon 888+ SoC: Price, specifications

Nubia has announced its latest gaming smartphone; the RedMagic 6S Pro which will soon go on sale in Europe and the US. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor and will come with up to 18GB RAM.

The smartphone sports a unique design with a transparent portion at the rear end of the device which will allow users to see the RGB cooling fan inside. Here is everything you should know about the Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro.

Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro: Specifications

Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro packs a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with support for up to 165Hz refresh rates and up to 720Hz touch-sampling rates. This is full HD+display resolution. The smartphone comes with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The device is backed by a 5050mAh battery. The international model which will be available in most markets will feature 66W fast charging.

The Nubia 6S Pro comes with a mappable touchpad area on the back called an M key. The shoulder trigger buttons are present on the device too and have been upgraded with a faster 450Hz touch sampling rate.

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup. The cameras on the device include a primary 64MP camera, 8MP ultrawide and low-resolution 2MP macro. The device will come with a large vapour chamber behind the motherboard which will help draw heat to maintain performance.

RedMagic 6S Pro will be available from September 27. The smartphone will cost £519 in the UK, or $599(approx. Rs 43,793) in the US.