Nubia Red Magic Mars gaming phone with vapour cool technology launched: Price, specifications

Nubia has launched its latest gaming smartphone, Nubia Red Magic Mars in China. It is the successor to the company’s older gaming smartphone, Nubia Red Magic. The device is available in three RAM/internal storage variants – 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage, 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage and 10GB RAM/256GB internal storage priced at Yuan 2,699 (approximately Rs 27,000), Yuan 3,199 (approximately Rs 32,000) and Yuan 3,999 (approximately Rs 40,000), respectively.

It is available in Black, Flame Red and Camouflage (only available from the 10GB RAM/256GB internal storage variant) colour options. The device will go on sale starting December 7 via JD.com. Key features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 10GB of RAM, haptic feedback support and DTS 7.1 channel sound support.

The gaming phone also has touch-sensitive shoulder buttons and vapour cool technology (dual liquid and air cooling chambers). Gaming smartphones are turning into a whole new category after the release of graphic intensive games like PUBG, Fortnite, Asphalt 9 and more.

Therefore many smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi, Asus, Razer and Nubia are releasing a number gaming focused smartphones.

Nubia Red Magic Mars sports a 6-inch FHD LCD display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, unlike its predecessor which ran the Snapdragon 835 processor.

This phone comes with 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage, 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage and 10GB RAM/256GB internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with a Red Magic OS 1.6 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,800mAh non-removable battery.

The device features capacitive touch shoulder buttons paired with a linear motor that enables 4D Shock haptic feedback. They can be custom-tailored to the player’s liking. The device also comes with a joystick attachment to better the gaming experience. In terms of audio, the device comes with a set of stereo speakers with DTS 7.1 and 3D surround sound support.

It features a dedicated button on the side that enables eSports mode to ensure distraction-free gaming. The back sports a fingerprint scanner and an RGB LED strip to maintain the look and feel of a gaming smartphone. It comes with a 16MP primary sensor on the back and an 8MP secondary sensor on the front for taking selfies.