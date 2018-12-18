Nubia Red Magic gaming phone to launch on December 20 in India

ZTE owned Nubia will be launching its first gaming smartphone, Nubia Red Magic in India on December 20. The company initially planned to launch the device during the Diwali season, however, due to unforseen reasons had the launch was delayed. The company in a Twitter post has confirmed it will be launching the new smartphone in India on December 20.

Advertising

Nubia Red Magic is currently available in China in two RAM/internal storage variants – 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage priced at 2,499 Yuan (approximately Rs 25,662) and 2,999 Yuan (approximately Rs 30,796), respectively. The company is expected to price the smartphone between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 in India.

The company recently launched the second iteration of its gaming smartphone, Nubia Red Magic Mars, which comes with upgraded specifications. However, the device is currently available only in China. The company has not said anything regarding the global availability of this device.

Nubia Red Magic sports a 5.99-inch full HD+ LTPS TFT display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with an Adreno 540 GPU. The device comes with 6GB/8GB RAM along with 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system.

All of this is backed by a 3,800mAh non-removable battery with support for the company’s own fast charging technology, NeoPower 3.0.

Coming to the camera specifications, Nubia Red Magic consists of a 24-MP primary sensor on the back with a f/1.7 aperture. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor with a f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies.