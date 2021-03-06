Nubia Red Magic 6 series launched with 165Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888

Nubia has launched its gaming-centric Red Magic 6 series in China. The company has introduced 165Hz AMOLED displays on Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro smartphones. This is the highest refresh rate on a smartphone. Earlier, Nubia also introduced 144Hz refresh rate last year. The new series has Tencent branding on the back. The price of the Red Magic 6 starts at CNY 3,799 (Rs 42,800 approximately) for 8GB+128GB variant going up to CNY 4,099 (Rs 46,200) for 12GB+128GB option. On the other hand, the Pro version starts at CNY 4,399 (Rs 49,550) and goes up to CNY 5,299 (Rs 59,700) for 12GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB respectively.

The two phones also have special editions. The Cyber Neon Red Magic 6 with 12GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage is priced at CNY 4,399 (Rs 49,550) whereas the Transparent edition of the Pro variant with 16GB+256GB and 18GB+512GB is priced at CNY 5,599 (Rs 63,070) and CNY 6,599 (Rs 74,300) respectively.

Nubia Red Magic 6 comes with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It features a 500Hz touch sampling rate and a 360Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate. The display also has SGS high brush low smear and SGS Low Blue Light Eye Care certifications. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. Also, it has UFS 3.1 storage onboard. On the rear, it has a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP camera housed inside the bezel on the top.

It is backed by a 5,050 mAh battery with 66W fast-charging via a Type-C port. The phone is 5G-enabled, has Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. In the sound department, it boasts dual stereo speakers with DTS X Ultra support and Qualcomm aptX. To keep the phone cool while intense gaming sessions, it has an 18,000-rpm high-speed centrifugal fan, a cooling canyon air duct, superconducting copper foil, thermal gel, graphene, and a VC heat sink. The company is calling its cooling system ICE6.0.

There are not many changes when it comes to the Pro variant of the Red Magic 6. There is an improved seven-layer multi-dimensional cooling system. The RPM goes up to 20,000 compared to 18,000 on the non-pro version. In addition, there is an aviation-grade cooling ice blade. The battery capacity of the Red Magic 6 Pro is smaller at 4,500 mAh but has 120W fast-charging support.

The devices will go on sale in China starting March 11. There is no word regarding the global launch of the devices yet.