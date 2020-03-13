Nubia Red Magic 5G is the world’s first mobile with a 144Hz refresh rate display: What this means

Nubia Red Magic 5G is the first and only smartphone to come with a 144Hz refresh rate display. Nubia Red Magic 5G is the first and only smartphone to come with a 144Hz refresh rate display.

Nubia has just launched its flagship gaming smartphone, the Red Magic 5G. It is a successor to the Red Magic 3S launched last year, and from the specification sheet is seems like a gaming beast. Key features include a 144Hz refresh rate display, a physical fan with speeds of up to 15,000 RPM, Snapdragon 865, up to 16GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage, dual-mode 5G connectivity and a 64MP main camera. It is also the first and only smartphone to come with a 144Hz refresh rate display.

Nubia Red Magic 5G: Price

Nubia Red Magic 5G is priced at Yuan 3,799 (approximately Rs 40,300) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM/128GB storage variant costs Yuan 4,099 (approximately Rs 43,500). The 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 4,399 (approximately Rs 46,700). And lastly, the 16GB RAM/256GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 4,999 (approximately Rs 53,000).

It will be made available in China starting March 19, in Hacker Black, Mars Red, Cyber Neon and a limited edition Transparent colour options. The limited-edition Transparent colour option will only be made available for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant priced at Yuan 4,599 (approximately Rs 48,800).

The company has not revealed when the product will be launching in the global markets including India.

What is 144Hz?

Display refresh rates are getting a lot of attention these days in smartphones. Many manufacturers like Samsung and Asus provide smartphones with a 120Hz refresh rate panel. But the Nubia Red Magic 5G is the first phone to beat all of this and come with a 144Hz refresh rate panel. Let’s explain what is 144Hz refresh rate.

Refresh rate is the number of times a display refreshes an image it is showing to the user per second. So basically a 144Hz refresh rate display just shows 144 images per second helping the user have a much smoother viewing experience.

How does this display help in gaming?

When the frames are being rendered faster than the display can show it to the user it causes screen tearing. So if you have a 60Hz display and the game is rendering 144 frames per second you will experience screen tearing. Screen tearing causes the video feed to appear jerky, blurred and with uneven motion. When you are gaming this does not make for an ideal experience. This is also one reason why many manufacturers are now offering higher refresh rate options on their phones.

With a 144Hz refresh rate, the Nubia Red Magic 5G will ensure a much smoother gaming performance, even better than screens with 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate. Given the Nubia Red Magic series has focussed on gaming, this kind of display was expected from the company.

Nubia Red Magic 5G: Physical fan

Apart from being the only phone to come with a 144Hz refresh rate display. It is also the only phone line-up to feature an actual physical fan inside of it for cooling down the internals while gaming or performing heavy tasks. It comes with an active air-cooling system that combines a spinning fan with a heat-sink liquid cooling chamber. The company claims that this due can help reduce the CPU temperature by up to 18-degrees.

Nubia Red Magic 5G: Specifications

Nubia Red Magic 5G sports a 6.65-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with a custom Adreno 650 GPU. Both the CPU and the GPU have been overclocked to deliver high performance. The device utilises LPDDR5 dual channel RAM configurations along with the high speed UFS 3.0 storage standard. There is no storage expandability this time along.

The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for the company’s own 55W fast charging technology. During such high speed charging, the device gets hot and to prevent any overheating issues, the company has programmed the cooling fan to kick in whenever the phone is plugged in and is charging at the full 55W capacity. It claims that the device can get from zero to 56 per cent in 15 minutes of being plugged into the charger provided in the box.

The device runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own Red Magic OS skin on top. It has made a lot of tweaks to the software to provide users with the best performance. Also included with the software is a special game space, which increases the performance by a lot for when a user wants to focus on playing a game.

It comes with two shoulder buttons just like the Red Magic 3, which have a touch sampling rate of up to 300Hz. This provides a much better gaming experience to users as the in-game response time increases with this. The device also has a dock point connector on the side to allow connecting accessories to the device. For security, it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Red Magic 5G comes with Wi-Fi 6 support along with dual-mode 5G connectivity. Nubia might drop the 5G antennas in favour of 4G ones to bring the cost of the device down if it plans to launch the device in countries like India, where there is no 5G connectivity as of now. As of now, only two 5G phones sell in India, the Realme X50 Pro and the iQOO 3.

This time along Nubia has decided to give consumers a triple camera setup on the back instead of a single camera one. It consists of a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor to take selfies.

