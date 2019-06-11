Nubia Red Magic 3 India launch set for June 17, company confirms

Nubia has finally revealed the launch date of its latest gaming smartphone, Red Magic 3 in India. The company has partnered with Flipkart to launch the device on June 17. Flipkart has even set up a teaser page for the same with a notify me button on its e-commerce platform.

Advertising

The company will be revealing the pricing details, launch offers and the variants it will be bringing to the country on June 17. It is yet unknown if the device will go on sale on June 17 or after the launch takes place.

To recall, the company launched the Red Magic 3 in China back in April. The base variant of the device is priced at Yuan 2,899 (approximately Rs 29,100). Key features of the device include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 90Hz refresh rate display, a 5,000mAh battery and more. It is also the first smartphone to have an internal fan for cooling.

Nubia Red Magic 3 sports a 6.65-inch full HD+ HDR AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. The device comes with up to 12GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of internal storage.

Advertising

Also Read: Black Shark 2 Review: The best gaming phone around?

It runs Android 9.0 Pie operating system with their own custom skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The company claims that the device can provide a one hour of gameplay in just 10 minutes of charging.

The device features a 48MP back camera with an f/1.7 aperture. On the front, it sports a 16MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies. Other features include front-facing stereo speakers, DTS:X, 3D sound technologies, and liquid cooling support.