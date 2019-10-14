Nubia Red Magic 3S with Snapdragon 855+ to launch in India on Oct 17

Nubia Red Magic 3S, the latest gaming smartphone from the company, has been confirmed to launch in India on October 17, 2019. The new device is an incremental upgrade to the Red Magic 3, which was launched in the country in June this year.

The official Twitter account of Red Magic shared a poster announcing the arrival of the Redmi Magic 3S. The highlights of the device include a Snapdragon 855+ processor, HDR AMOLED display, and 8K video recording capability along with gaming smartphone essentials like liquid cooling module and more.

Nubia Red Magic 3S price

The India pricing of the Nubia Red Magic 3S has not been announced yet but it is expected to be somewhere around China pricing. The phone is priced at Yuan 2,999 (around Rs 30,000) for the base model of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and Yuan 3,799 (around Rs 38,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Recently, Nubia confirmed that the Red Magic 3S will be sold globally starting at $479 (around Rs 34,000).

Nubia Red Magic 3S specifications

The Nubia Red Magic 3S features a 6.65-inch FHD+ HDR AMOLED display with 1080×2340 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and 430 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

The Red Magic 3S features a single camera sensor on the back that is a 48MP Sony IMX586 lens with an f/1.7 aperture. The phone can record 8K videos with the lens at 15fps. The selfie camera on the front is a 16MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens. The device comes in Eclipse Black, Mecha Silver, and Cyber Shade colour models.

The Red Magic 3S is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging via USB Type-C. The device retains the 3.5mm headphone jack and there is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor at the back. The phone has dual-front firing speakers and also comes with capacitive shoulder buttons that can be custom mapped for gaming. The Nubia Red Magic 3S comes with an active cooling system that adds an internal liquid cooling module and an actual fan for heat dissipation.