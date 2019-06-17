Nubia Red Magic 3 with turbo cooling fan, 90Hz display launched in India: Price, specifications

Nubia has finally launched its third gaming smartphone, dubbed Red Magic 3 in India, which will compete with phones like the Black Shark 2. The device is priced at Rs 35,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 46,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The device will be made available exclusively on Flipkart starting June 27.

Launch offers on the Nubia Red Magic 3 include No Cost EMI, Complete mobile protection and love it or hate it offer.

The Red Magic 3 is a gaming device, and the first smartphone in the world to feature an in-built physical turbo cooling fan paired with liquid cooling as well. Most other gaming smartphones only offer liquid cooling. Other key features include the flagship Snapdragon 855 processor, a maximum of 12GB of RAM, 27W fast charging support, a dedicated game space, an RGB light strip, 8K video recording capabilities, touch-sensitive shoulder triggers and a 90Hz refresh rate display.

Nubia states that with this smartphone they committed to providing consumers with the premium specifications without the premium price tag.

Nubia Red Magic: Detailed specifications

Nubia Red Magic 3 sports a 6.65-inch full HD+ HDR AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. As pointed out, the refresh rate is 90 Hz, which will ensure smoother animation while gaming, a crucial aspect for a phone aimed at mobile gaming.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. The device comes with 8GB/12GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB of internal storage. Nubia Red Magic 3 runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own Red Magic OS skin on top.

The device will come with an air and liquid dual-cooling system, which the company claims will keep the internal temperature under control while users are playing heavy games. It will also come with a new 4D shock vibration motor and DTS 7.1 3D Surround Sound technology for a better gaming experience.

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging, which should be enough for longer gaming sessions. In addition to this, the company claims that the device can provide a one hour of gameplay in just 10 minutes of charging. Red Magic 3 features a 48MP back camera with an f/1.7 aperture. On the front, it sports a 16MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies.