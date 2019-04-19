Nubia Red Magic 3 with Snapdragon 855 processor to launch on April 28

Nubia has announced that it will be launching its next-generation gaming smartphone, dubbed Nubia Red Magic 3 in China on April 28. The company will launch the upcoming gaming smartphone at the RNG eSports Centre in Beijing.

Advertising

Nubia’s General Manager, Ni Fei posted the launch invite on Weibo confirming the launch date and venue. The invite does not reveal any details about the device.

To recall, the company will be launching the Nubia Red Magic 3 along with its foldable smartwatch/smartphone hybrid – Nubia Alpha and its truly wireless earbuds – Nubia Pods in India in May.

Ni Fei had also recently revealed six key features of the upcoming Nubia Red Magic 3 smartphone on Weibo. According to his post, the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU.

Advertising

Also Read: Nubia Alpha wearable phone hands-on: The phone you can wear

The device will come with 12GB of RAM for providing consumers with a smooth gaming experience. Its display will have a high refresh rate with a special eye-protection feature. All of this will be backed by a 3,800mAh battery with support for fast charging.

The device will come with an air and liquid dual-cooling system, which the company claims will keep the internal temperature under control while users are playing heavy games. It will also come with a new 4D shock vibration motor and DTS 7.1 3D Surround Sound technology for a better gaming experience.