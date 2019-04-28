Nubia Red Magic 3 with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855 processor launched

Nubia, the Chinese brand, has launched its Red Magic 3 smartphone that comes with features like a 90Hz screen, a Snapdragon 855 processor, a 5000mAh battery and an active cooling system. The Red Magic 3 will be released on May 3 in China.

It will start from 3199 Yuan (or approx Rs 33,178) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, 3499 Yuan (or approx Rs 36,289) for the model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and 4299 Yuan (or approx Rs 44,589) for the top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The brand says the gaming-centric smartphones will also be made available in India in the coming months, but the exact date has not been specified.

The Red Magic 3 has the best possible specifications you can find on a smartphone. The phone has a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz for smooth visuals and support for HDR. Under the hood, the Red Magic 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor, an Adreno 640 GPU, 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM options, either 128GB or 256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging support.

Given that it is a gaming phone, the Red Magic 3 also features an active cooling system, which according to Nubia dramatically improves thermal performance. Unlike other gaming smartphones that offer passive cooling systems, Nubia Red Magic 3 has a “state-of-the-art liquid cooling technology with an internal turbo fan.” Nubia says this solution not only improves thermal design but also boasts performance for a “smoother, more comfortable gaming experience.”

Other features of the Nubia Red Magic 3 include RGB lighting, dual front-facing stereo speakers, DTS:X, and 3D sound technologies. On the camera front, the phone has got a 48MP snapper on the back and a 16MP shooter in the front.

The Nubia Red Magic 3 also has a special switch which when toggled opens a gaming-focused dashboard, dubbed “Red Magic Game Space 2.0.” Games will be able to quickly launch games, fine-tune performance settings and fan speeds, monitor temperature and usage stats in real time, and record in-game videos.