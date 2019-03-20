Nubia Red Magic 3 will be powered by Snapdragon 855 processor, confirms company

Nubia has apparently started working on its third iteration of its gaming smartphone, dubbed Nubia Red Magic 3. Nubia’s general manager, Ni Fei, has made a post on Weibo confirming six key features of the upcoming Nubia Red Magic 3.

To recall, Nubia recently launched its Red Magic in India at Rs 29,999 and is yet to launch its successor, the Nubia Red Magic Mars in India. Currently, only a handful of smartphone manufacturers like Asus, Black Shark and Razer offer consumers dedicated gaming smartphones.

In the Weibo post, Ni Fei confirmed that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. It will come with 12GB of RAM and will have a comparatively higher display refresh rate than most gaming PCs.

The device will come packing a 3,800mAh non-removable battery with support for fast charging. It will also come with a liquid and air dual cooling system paired with a new 4D shock vibration motor and DTS 7.1 3D Surround Sound for a better gaming experience.

According to a recent report, the company will soon be launching its Red Magic Mars in India to compete with brands like OnePlus and Asus ROG, followed by its recently announced Nubia Alpha foldable smartphone. The report also mentioned that both the devices will be priced between Rs 40,000 to Rs 30,000.