Nubia Red Magic 3 to be updated with Snapdragon 855 Plus processor

As soon as Qualcomm announced its gaming-centric Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, Asus revealed that it will launch the ROG Phone 2 powered by the same chipset Now, Nubia has confirmed that it will update its Red Magic 3 smartphone with the latest Qualcomm processor as well.

The Red Magic account on the Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo said that it will be soon upgrading its latest gaming smartphone to Snapdragon 855 Plus. The post did not reveal anything about the status of existing Red Magic 3 in the market, so the question remains if the existing device will get a price cut and remain available or whether it will eventually be phased out.

While Asus ROG Phone 2 and Nubia Red Magic will come with the new Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, other companies are also expected to launch phones with this new version of the 855 chipset from Qualcomm.

With the announcement of Snapdragon 855 Plus, Realme also put out a teaser for Snapdragon 855 Plus-powered smartphone that it was said was in the works. There are reports suggesting Vivo preparing to launch an updated iQOO with 5G connectivity. It is quite possible that Vivo may put the Snapdragon 855 Plus in the updated device.

The new Snapdragon 855 Plus processor is a gaming-centric chip. It carries Adreno 640 GPU that has been clocker higher to deliver 15 per cent more performance and the fast Kryo 485 CPU has been boosted to 2.96 GHz up from the 2.84GHz clock speed of the standard SD855 chipset.