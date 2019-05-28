Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone to launch in India in mid-June

Nubia recently launched its latest gaming smartphone, dubbed Nubia Red Magic 3 in North America, Europe, Australia, and select Asian markets. The company has now announced it will be launching the device in the Indian market by mid-June 2019. The company hasn’t revealed an exact date or availability status of the device as of now, however, details will follow soon.

The device has been priced at $479 (approximately Rs 33,300) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and $599 (approximately Rs 41,700) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The company is expected to price the device similarly in the Indian market. Nubia states that with this smartphone they committed to providing consumers with the premium specifications without the premium price tag.

Key features of the Nubia Red Magic 3 include an active liquid cooling system with an internal cooling fan, Snapdragon 855 processor, 5,000mAh battery, 8K video recording capabilities, touch-sensitive shoulder triggers and a 90Hz refresh rate display.

Red Magic 3 sports a 6.65-inch full HD+ HDR AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. The device comes with 8GB/12GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB internal storage.

It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own Red Magic OS skin on top. The device also comes with dual front-facing stereo speakers, DTS:X and 3D sound technologies. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Red Magic 3 sports a single 48MP Sony IMX 586 sensor on the back. On the front, it features a single 16MP sensor for taking selfies.