Nubia Red Magic 3 to launch in India today: Expected price, specs and everything else you need to know

Red Magic, a gaming arm of Nubia, will introduce its Red Magic 3 in India today. This powerful smartphone will target pro mobile gamers, thanks to its impressive specifications and features. Nubia is holding an event in India today which will kick off at 6:30pm IST. The gaming smartphone made its debut in China in April.

The Nubia Red Magic 3’s internals will any mobile gamer its fan. The premium phone sports a 6.65-inch FHD+ HDR AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which means you not only get dynamic colours and high-contrast ratio but also ultra smooth frames rate. OnePlus 7 Pro, perhaps the best smartphone of 2019, also features an AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.



Under the hood, the Red Magic 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with either 6GB, 8GB or 12GB RAM and comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options. The phone also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, plus it’s got a massive 5,000mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging. The Red Magic 3 runs a clean version of Android 9.0 Pie.

In terms of design, the Red Magic 3 comes with sharp angular lines across the back as well as a hexagonal-shaped fingerprint scanner and the RGB light strip. Given that this is a dedicated gaming phone, there is an internal cooling fan that should help reduce temperatures.

We don’t know the price of the Red Magic 3 yet, but we do know that the device will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. The Nubia Red Magic will be pitted against the Black Shark 2, which starts at Rs 39,999 in India. We expect the phone to cost in a similar price bracket to the Black Shark 2.